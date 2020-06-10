I cry every day since May 25, 2020, the day Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, a Houston, Texas, native. That does not seem right. There are three more police officers that should be in jail? Then I reflect on Moses ... Moses looked up to God and spoke these words. ‘‘How can one man hate another because of the mere color of his skin?”
How many others to come? ... African American men, women, boys, girls, grandfathers, dads, mothers, grandmothers, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, friends, cousins. We’ve all got one of them.
How many more?
The late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. defined the word riot: “In the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is that America has failed to hear?”
Peaceful riots are being held all over the United States of America.Who is responsible for the looting and unpeaceful rioting? Once those individuals are singled out ... post on the news ... then the peaceful demonstrations can continue without interruptions.
The interruptions that are happening today come as America riots to be heard that “Black Lives Matter.” Someone is throwing a wrench in the mix. As long as the media can report the violence in the peaceful demonstrations then we’re still not heard for the purpose in which we are rioting and the focus has turned from the fact that George Floyd has been killed by another white policeman in the United States of America and caught on camera.
Don’t try and distract us. Are you just like Derek Chauvin? How many more Derek Chauvins are working behind a blue suit? Trump wore a blue suit and held up a Bible. What was that?
So, let me distract you.
Please go vote!
