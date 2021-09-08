Subject: Charges for administration of the monoclonal antibody infusions? Has anyone noted that our Gov. Greg Abbott on Aug. 19 stated the following, which is not true? He communicated on his website that “... Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, which is available at no cost to all Texans who get a doctor’s referral. …” Others elsewhere such as (Gov. Ron) DeSantis in Florida explained to Florida residents “cost is free ... the federal government has paid for the treatment.” Moreover, DeSantis said ‘‘ ... The Trump administration last year initially bought 300,000 doses of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which cost about $1,500 per dose at the time ...” Another politician stated these antibodies have been sitting on the shelves not noticed or used since.
First, free or already paid for treatment by our government is not applicable in some situations such as ours here in East Texas. Most individuals are having to fork over their insurance cards to pay for diagnosis/treatment for the ‘‘Chinese virus,’’ which was paid for using our tax dollars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.