Sadly and shockingly, it is with great disappointment that I am writing this response to Dr. Sid Robert’s distasteful and unbecoming editorial concerning President Donald Trump and the Christians who have elected him. This writing has left us with a sickening realization that our earlier views of this author were mistaken. Unfortunately, we now must accept Dr. Robert’s professionalism and leadership skills are not what we previously believed?
Yes, we Trump lovers and supporters are sad that the doctor could no longer contain his Trump-hating venom and had to erupt his bellyful of poisonous smears of our president and the Christians who supported him all over The Lufkin Daily News. Despite this and the daily ongoing attempts to subvert the election of our president, Dr. Roberts and the many Trump-haters, we do not apologize for believing in and supporting our president, who is a straight-shooter tell-it-like-it-is Christian, who fights against socialism, globalism and political correctness. We do not have to guess where our president stands. Yes, we have loved the last 3.5 years of our economy, the return of our jobs, the tax reductions, the elimination of unnecessary regulations, the rebuilding of our military, the building of a wall to prevent the costly barrage of ongoing illegal immigrants, the rule of law, etc., etc. We Christians do not apologize for electing someone who has tirelessly and successfully stood against the many daily assaults, lies and attempts to rid us of our elected president. Hopefully, we will continue to pray for President Trump and his triumphs. Surely, we will be more determined to reelect him again to fight for us. Of course, we forgive Dr. Roberts for his ugly, unhinged assaults and hope that he has less gut pain. Respectfully, we hope he is feeling much better after emptying his pent up-anger and hate.
