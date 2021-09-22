Reading mayor — yes, he is still my mayor — Bob Brown’s Letter to the Editor of Sept. 10 gives me the belated opportunity to give my two cents — more appropriately, 20 dollars — worth in expressing, at least, one out of many notable contributable acts toward his city during his tenure.
Every reader of LDN is familiar with my consistent letters to the editor. These letters have been written not only for LDN readers, but also for local, state and national concerns during my time in this area.
