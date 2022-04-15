I usually ignore Wade Modisette’s reviews because of his amateurish takes, but the lede for his latest bit of drivel caught my eye. I knew I was in for a roller coaster of a dog whistle ride when I saw the word “woke” in the title, but nothing could prepare me for the screed of a man who has decided that any attempts at creating a fairer society for all is nothing more than an attack on white people.
Mr. Modisette is entitled to his viewpoint regarding social issues. After all, the very privilege that he whines about afforded him the opportunity to write such a bait-filled “review” of a family movie. However, it is an entirely different thing for the newspaper to print it and present it as a review rather than a hateful rant that Sean Hannity would have loved to feature.
