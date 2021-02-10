As President Harry Truman once said, “It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”
No statement more accurately describes the team of local and state partners who collaborated to ensure that Angelina County was designated as a vaccination hub by the state of Texas. This very positive development should be celebrated. To that end, I was surprised to see the negative tone taken in this Sunday’s Lufkin Daily News editorial criticizing the work of the Angelina County & Cities Health District and its administrator, Sharon Shaw.
