Hello Angelina County. It is parade time ... Veterans Day parade. A time to honor our veterans. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12. The line up will begin at 9 a.m. and the parade will begin at 10 a.m. This is the 21st Veterans Day parade for Angelina County. Please invite your schools and organizations and churches to participate. There will be a program in Centennial Park after the parade. Vendors also will be in the park.
This parade was organized on the request of two veterans (Ray and Jim) who wanted to see a parade honoring the veterans. One of these veterans has passed on, but the parade still continues.
