Raised an Evangelical Christian and quite comfortable living in the Bible Belt, returning to Portland, Oregon, it is always interesting to see the decline of organized religion, a preoccupation with environmental concerns, and its replacement with what appears a preoccupation with environmental concerns, a sort of pagan pantheism, quite beyond a wholesome respect for God’s creation. The conservative columnist, Dennis Prager concludes that when people no longer believe in God, “They do not believe in nothing; they believe in anything.” In the book of Genesis we learn that that the Creator God was separate from His creation and moreover that reading from Gen 1:27, man had dominion over the entire animal kingdom.
My wife is a cat afficionado who has way more than our share of drop of cats and is quite willing to take on entire litters of abandoned kittens, nurturing them, seeing that when they are old enough they get spayed and neutered, and placed into loving homes. We are a community of four senior citizens, i.e. my wife and her two sisters, quite interdependent on one another, i.e. focusing all our resources on whoever is ill. With the recent life threatening illness of an older sister, somehow we did not get around to spaying the four female kittens in a timely manner, leaving us with a superabundance of lovely kittens, thanks to a peripatetic Tom cat she was feeding. Who was responsible? The mama cats? Me for accidentally walking through an open door and not restraining the cats? My sick sister-in-law? My wife? Whoever abandoned the litter? Society at large? The Tom cat? At this point it really makes little difference. From a Biblical perspective it was our error. May that be a lesson for us all!
