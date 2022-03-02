The question has been asked of me: What can or should we do in such chaotic times we live in today when hatred, violence and unpatriotic actions by white supremacy traitors and others who are opposed to American democracy and freedom for all are perpetrated against Blacks, Latin Americans/Hispanics, Asian Americans, Korean Americans and other people of color?
Let me be clear: There is no freedom of speech, assembly, right to vote, to protest peacefully, Constitution, Bill of Rights, nor government of, for and by the citizens of Russia, China, Syria, North Korea and others whose leaders are dictators who are our sworn enemies who want to divide and destroy us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.