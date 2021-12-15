Abortion should only be judged by women only. No men. Be still women. God’s got this. (Jer. 31:22) I am writing this in the hope someone will understand things will be getting worse. God gave us the answer in His Holy Bible. He told us Satan came to destroy the truth. (St. John 8:44) Jesus said a lie is of the devil. Please in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ don’t let man mislead you. (St. John 2:24-25) (2 Tim 1:45) God gave us a choice, if anyone say they are of God and you have no choice, they are not of God. (Deut. 30:19) (Josh 24:15) (St. John 3:16) Man’s steps are ordered by the Lord. (Ps 37:23) It is not in man to do anything by himself. (St. John 15:5) I read a good letter by Dr. Dallas Pierre about together in harmony, one nation under God. I know we need the whole duty of man (Eccl 12:9-14) Maybe some got something to help them from Pierre’s letter, but as always, someone will always speak evil of good. Kris Loesch should be ashamed of the words said about someone I am sure they don’t know because not anything said was true. My prayer is that God will help us all. Just love one another. (1 John 4:1-10) Just get the shot, help others. You have all the information about drugs and smoking, but many still do them.