Summertime is riding with a friend to the lake with the music turned up loud, singing along with the windows rolled down and the wind blowing our long hair and the sun warming our already tanned skin. It’s spending time with friends at the pool talking and planning our beach vacation, riding along the beach with the top off of the Jeep, looking for seashells and sea beans, setting up our day camp, making sand castles, riding the waves, grilling with the radio turned up.
It’s eating snow cones and ice cream ... life seems a little simpler in the summer, fishing at the plantation pond, riding back roads, sleeping a little later, mowing the yard, the smell of fresh cut grass and the smell of a fresh split watermelon, the smell of suntan lotion and chlorine, hanging the flag, shooting fireworks, eating more ice cream, mowing again and again ... tan lines, sunbleached hair, flip-flops, ice cold Coca-Cola or sweet tea, men grilling, boat rides, fireflies (lightning bugs is what we call them), star gazing, lemonade, picnics at the lake ... sweet summertime!
