The photo regarding (5/12/21) gas prices rising is very misleading, if not media scare. The picture you posted of Valero at $2.85 is true, but, that is the only station even close to that price. Gouging, to say the least. Why should our gas prices rise due to the pipeline shutdown? Read an article in a real news outlet that 100 million barrels of Texas oil ships to New Jersey daily. Seems our prices should decline due to an abundance of product. Quit leaning so far left, LDN.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run accident early Saturday on Moffett Road overpass
- Police identify man found shot to death inside his home
- Chief appraiser discusses rising home values
- Police investigating shooting death of Lufkin man
- One man dies in rollover wreck
- Widespread flash flooding reported around Lufkin; numerous trees, power lines down
- Police ID victims in two separate Mother’s Day incidents
- Police ID bicyclist who died early Saturday; investigation shows accident was not a hit-and-run, as initially reported
- Police ID woman killed by fallen tree
- Fallen tree killls woman on Lafayette Street
Images
Videos
Receive our News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.