The photo regarding (5/12/21) gas prices rising is very misleading, if not media scare. The picture you posted of Valero at $2.85 is true, but, that is the only station even close to that price. Gouging, to say the least. Why should our gas prices rise due to the pipeline shutdown? Read an article in a real news outlet that 100 million barrels of Texas oil ships to New Jersey daily. Seems our prices should decline due to an abundance of product. Quit leaning so far left, LDN.