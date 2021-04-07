Selfish prayers can cause harm to ourselves and family. We need to pray for our neighbors and friends and other people’s needs. If God answered all of our prayers or wants, then this would be selfish and selfish people are not happy people. We need to seek to help others. The Bible teaches us that we are to be servants.
