It’s less than two months when America will decide the fate of our country. Two totally different ideas on our future. Conservatives want to see people work, not have government be the ruler of our every move. They value life and want people to be productive and prosperous. I am sure there are Democrats who don’t want socialism and are moderates but are weak leaders and afraid to stand up to their own party’s bad leadership.
If you are a Trump hater did you know he is working as president for nothing, notta, no money at all? I am pretty sure he is working for us. Yes he is brash, he tweets too much, he is not politically correct, he has a checkered past . But he wakes up every day and works for America. He is far from perfect, but he is not being bought by politicians or foreign nations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.