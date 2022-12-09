Recently I have had some discussion about mass murder incidents involving an AR rifle. The discussion is centered on taking up all the ARs to help prevent someone from using an AR to commit a mass murder. The question that always comes up is why do we need an AR? My thoughts have always been that an AR is used for competitive target shooting, hunting and if we were attacked by ground forces, owners of ARs would have an advantage to conduct guerrilla warfare. Living here in Texas and seeing the daily illegal migration of young men crossing our border would this cause one to believe we are being set up for an invasion?
The AR has disadvantages for a perpetrator to use. It is harder to carry and is poorly concealable and it’s not easy to maneuver within tight spaces.
