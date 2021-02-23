“In one word, the Texas electric grid failure is ... unacceptable. This week’s winter storm events followed by rolling blackouts across the state due to different types of power supplies going offline is a carbon copy or repeat of a major winter storm event in 2011. In 2011, when Greg Abbott was the Attorney General of Texas, a special legislative session was conducted after the 2011 winter event, and conclusions were recommended, including that all our power suppliers need to do a comprehensive overhaul and weatherize all pipes, generators, plants and grids from future, extremely cold weather events.
Judging by this week’s events, those recommendations were never fulfilled, and without state oversight, much less state “leaders” acquiescing (kneeling with heads bowed) to the energy supplier companies, 4.7 million Texans were without electricity for days at a time along with 13 deaths that I am aware have been confirmed.
Abbott can say and act that this week’s 2021 winter event electric grid failure was a first-time occurrence; but, put simply, this is not true. Both Abbott and Rick Perry, who was governor in 2011, failed to ensure that Texans would be safe from similar future cold-weather events, simply due to one fact ... their desire to be reelected or ascend the state power hierarchy, and more importantly, the 2011 legislative session recommendations were never taken seriously, much less completed, as apparently, for them, profits spurred by deregulation appear to matter more than our lives. Bottom line, this week’s events occur in Third World countries, not Texas. Get it right.”
