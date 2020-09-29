Last Friday night I was reading the news online and was saddened to find out Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed.
As I scrolled down to read more news, I was shocked to see that Trump and McConnell were already licking their chops and plotting to shove down our throats yet another probably unqualified replacement. Like two vulgar vultures, these two didn’t even have the decency to wait a day before disrespecting a woman who spent her life in the service of our country.
