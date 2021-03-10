Isn’t President Joe Biden committing an obvious and “in your face’’ betrayal or even treason against the United States of America and its people? It seems so unfair and cruel to continue to subject him to the world when he hardly knows his name. Maybe the family could intervene or the president’s doctors could take a stand on his behalf and help him avoid the ongoing embarrassment and dangerous decisions. Who in this country should intervene to help him find a diagnosis that will properly label his mental and physical deficits and at the same time find him a home where he could find peace and rest? Would we give a 2-year-old a box of matches and leave him to play on? No we would charge the parents for neglect or incompetence. Why not implement some of the same actions with a president who needs help before he destroys all of us?
