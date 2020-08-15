Shame on master whistleblower Robert Flournoy. He has successfully infiltrated the leadership of Black Lives Matters (at least he gives the appearance of such — Opinion page of LDN, Aug. 9). As a result of his whistleblower report resulting from this prejudicial infiltration, he has dared to place the entire Black Lives movement in jeopardy. Prefaced by his self-righteous grandiosity, as if he and his conservative friends were the only Christians in the entire universe. Bob goes on to bring out the gory details of the political comparison of Nazism and the Black Lives Matter movement. This information could only be gained through prejudicial espionage.
Mr. Flournoy had the unmitigated audacity to disclose the best secret of the Black Lives Matter movement, viz., “ … Black deaths are being used as a ruse to create class warfare.” As a Christian he should have corrected them vehemently on this revelation.
