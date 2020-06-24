I read in The Lufkin Daily News this morning about a man protesting and seeking to have our Sheriff Greg Sanches removed from his office. I was shocked. Greg Sanches is such an asset not only to his sheriff’s department to the entire county.
Greg Sanches is such a gentle, caring, dedicated sheriff, and the county is fortunate to have him. I am a retired registered nurse who worked over 20 years in the emergency room, and I was there many times when the sheriff’s department or the LPD brought prisoners in to be treated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.