Help me understand some of the comments in the LDN opinion section. Some have stated that the protesters went to the Capitol to object the election process, standing up for freedom they said, supporting Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and the president.
There were many everyday-citizen-“Trump supporters” in the crowd along with different radical groups, as well. Provocateurs one might call them. Am I to believe that the tear gas, handcuffs and words about hanging Vice President Mike Pence were meant to be peaceful?
