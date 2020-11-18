Red Ribbon Week is all about raising awareness about the dangers of drugs. However, most of the factual information about drugs starts being taken seriously in the early high school years. Small amounts of awareness are starting at early stages, but we need to do a better job of educating children in middle school and earlier.
On Sept. 9, 2020, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 20% of middle schoolers have admitted to using e-cigarettes in the last 20 to 30 days. This is a major problem, and children are being offered these products at younger ages as the years go by.
