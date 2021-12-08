Perhaps Bob Flournoy needs a reminder of the old saying “if you point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you.”
I found his recent column calling for the resignation of Commissioners Terry Pitts and Kermit Kennedy to be asinine. These two men are the only members of the commissioners court who are not under a criminal investigation. In my opinion, these two men are the only men on the court with a moral compass.
