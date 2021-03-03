Here it is Groundhog Day. The only thing we as a nation have to look forward to is how many thousands of people will lose their jobs and face other hardships in our next four years.

Roughly 15,000-20,000 jobs lost with the stroke of a pen used by a president who obviously cares nothing about ‘‘We the People.’’ Absolutely no effort or thought of the replacements of the jobs he abolished. His attitude projected in his soft news conferences: He cares nothing for all jobs he abolished. No thought to the last revenue of payroll taxes generated by the jobs he wiped out.