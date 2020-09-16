Should we support the Black Lives Matter Organization? Certainly sounds like a well-meaning cause. We all “should” care about justice and defend life.
Before we support any organization, we would be wise to examine for ourselves what that “organization” really stands for. We should do some research on our own, and not allow any media organization (TV or newspaper) to influence our beliefs because most have their own agenda, and that may not be the same as ours. In listening to, and reading, the same “agenda-driven” news, over time, one will become influenced or even brainwashed.
