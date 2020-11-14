Rory Hassell is the Scoutmaster of Lufkin’s Boy Scout Troop 140. Each of us has earned the rank of Eagle Scout during Mr. Hassell’s leadership of this troop.
Mr. Hassell has always, at all times, been nothing but supportive of each of us, and always been willing to help with any need, be it related to Scouting or not. He is an upstanding member of Lufkin’s community, and in his 15 years as Scoutmaster, has always given so much time and effort to bettering the lives of so many young men in this community.
