My wife and I are 84 years old. When the snow and ice storm hit, we were not prepared. We were fortunate to get a room at the La Quinta Inn. The desk clerk, April, was outstanding in her efforts to help and assist their guests. When there was no water, two of their employees rigged up a system to use water from the swimming pool for bath room necessities.
We were there five days and very pleased with the exceptional service.
