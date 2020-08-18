Church folks, with not one of them are preaching the Gospel, which is the good news of Jesus Christ, that God so loved (St. John 3:16) We have a prayer group that have been meeting for years, and we pray for the president and all those in authority, but as born-again Christians, we must tell the truth: the president has to repent and love. Without love, he hates God. (1 John 4:20-21). This is one statement that those say they support the president made. Tell me if he hates someone that was capital like John (Matthew 26:27) said how he felt about him. I am glad that most of those church folks are staying home and stop disgracing the house of God. I really would like for someone to open the Holy Bible to 1 Corinthians 13:11-13. Like Jesus, I wish (2 Peter 3:9) for all true Christians to love the president, but like Jesus, hate the sin. If you judge abortion, what about 1 Corinthians 6:9-11?
I just got a letter from Southwest Reservation. They gave a three-minute quiz about how the white-established Indian reservations. Now please remember how America was for the natives and Blacks and when you want to take it back you can answer yourself if you are a racist.
