Matthew 21:22 ‘‘And all things, what so ever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.’’
At 8 a.m. Aug. 8, on any school campus (at the flag pole) or at any day care area. We’re asking people to fast that day until noon. This way we will be breaking down walls, that darkness has set up, in our schools. Anyone can come. Joined together. Unity Prayer ... If you work or are not able to come, pray and fast where you are. God is asking all believers to make a stand in faith. Are your willing to make a stand for the children? Need to pray for school board leaders, teachers, workers, sports activities, our city and county ldeaders. Even for the coronavirus to not touch our schools or city. Because of your faith it will happen.
