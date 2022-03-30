According to fact check entity ‘Lead Story,’ “Petroleum industry analysts agree that the reason gas prices have nearly doubled was for reasons not under the control of President Joe Biden. (Rising demand as more people travel due to a stronger economy, waning COVID concerns, stagnant supply caused by cold weather that halted production in the U.S. South, and the annual switch to a summer blend, which is more expensive to produce). Biden did not trigger any of those reasons.
“One of the biggest reasons behind the surge in oil prices is that the U.S. economy is recovering. If any one thing could be singled out for the increase in gas prices, it’s the pandemic. Supply hasn’t yet caught up with the new demands”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.