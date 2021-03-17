I read the article in LDN the other day regarding the investigation launched by the NAACP regarding racial equality at LISD. I am in full support of racial equality. If the investigation proves true, it needs to be rectified. A thought in passing: Can someone show the racial breakdown for all LISD sports programs?
