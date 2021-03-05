David, in the book of Psalms 61:2, stated, “When I am overwhelmed in my heart, lead me to that rock that is higher than I.” Many are being overwhelmed by things with the virus, higher taxes and the new policies of the new president.
But there are many promises in the Bible that will help. In Psalms 46:1, David stated that “God is a present help in a time of need,” and Proverbs 18:10 says, “The Lord is a strong tower and those that run into are safe.” Other Scriptures include: “He is our refuge and strength in time of need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.