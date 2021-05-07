Redistricting is the most critical issue presently facing Lufkin. Since the early 2000s, district lines have marginalized Lufkin, Angelina County and the Pineywoods. Our area has been influenced by leaders from other regions of Texas and the consequences have been profound, culminating in multiple permanent industry closures, an estimated 10,000-plus job loss, and most importantly, the loss of federal representation. Thus, we must work together to ensure that the new district lines, presently being redrawn in Austin, match the counties of the Pineywoods. Why? With properly drawn redistricting boundaries, we will regain the ability to vote for someone local, who, upon election, represents our interests in Washington, D.C.
Therefore, before the new district lines are finalized, I ask all people in Lufkin and Angelina County to request a physical redistricting hearing be scheduled in Lufkin by calling House chair Todd Hunter’s office at (512) 463-0672 or (512) 463-9948 and Senate chair Joan Huffman’s office at (512) 463-0117 or (512) 463-0493. I am coordinating dates with the Pitser Garrison Convention Center administration and redistricting chair offices.
