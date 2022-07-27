Just a little FYI to think about in the future. In today’s LDN (7/18/22) there was an article about the need for donations for Uvalde and the fact that funds will not actually get to the people in Uvalde for several months. The American Legion has Posts and Auxiliaries everywhere. The Chaplain of the Uvalde American Legion Auxiliary lost her grandson that horrible day.
When asked what was needed, they said school supplies ,so the state of Texas Junior Auxiliary got busy and asked every ALA unit across the state to help. Even though Lufkin doesn’t have a Junior Auxiliary (girls 18 years and younger), the Lufkin unit contributed to this cause.
