Thanks to all the people who came to the Friends of Kurth Memorial Library’s recent book sale. This was our brown bag sale, where you can stuff a bag full for $3. Brookshire Brothers donated the bags for us and we sold around 600 bags of books. This raised $2,047, which was donated to the library.
Also, big thanks to The Lufkin Daily News and The Peddler for their publicity, which was a big help in informing everyone who wanted to stock up on reading material.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.