Pray For Our Country

Our country is growing father and father away from God. No longer is most people reading their Bibles, praying or even thinking about our Creator.

I have mentioned this before but now it needs to be brought to everyone’s attention. When Satan starts after our children, grandchildren or our great grandchildren, its time to stand up and say “this is wrong.”

In our public library, there is a book called “It is Perfectly Normal.” It tells about homosexuality, changing sex in children and other sexual activities. It says all these activities are normal. The book says for 10 years and older.

God, our creator provider and savior says it is wrong. Leviticus 18:22 calls homosexuality at any age and says it is an abomination. Romans 1:32 states that he who commits these acts, such as men using other men for sex are worthy of death. It also says that the ones that approve of these activities or get pleasure from others that do them are guilty as well.

We will all have to face our Creator sooner or later. I would hate to face God knowing I taught children any of these abominations and that they considered “OK” and normal.

Thank you for reading my letter,

Kathy Dorsett