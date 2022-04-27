I am still one who believes the Holy Bible is the written word of God. I truly believe that (St. John 3:16) is the answer. I also know Jesus said the time will come (Matthew 24:12). Please study God’s word. It has all the answers, but this letter is mostly about what time I missed that we have to go back to make America great again. I have lived from 1934 until now. Are we going back? When women had no rights or Blacks could not vote, had to ride in the back of the bus or go to school together, just a few things, so many more. Just when I was feeling real good about America, we had our first Black president, first Black woman on the Supreme Court, so why would we want to go back? Please, women, come on. Jesus made us free in Him (Galations 3:28) and (Jer. 31:22). Let’s get America united and support one another. Just remember, the whole duty of man (Ecc. 12:13-14).
