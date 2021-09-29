Last week, the Texas Council of Child Welfare Boards met in Austin for its first in-person meeting since February of 2020. The council is made up of representatives from across the state representing 192 county child welfare boards and more than 2,000 Texans appointed by their commissioners courts.
A report was received that while on a normal day there had been about 30 children per day without placement, there are now about 160. Child welfare boards are helping address this situation by providing meal trains, laundry trains, activities and funds for children in CWOP. There is recognition that this is a very complex situation exacerbated by a reduction in the number of child care facilities, no doubt in part as the result of the federal lawsuit. Among the complexities is the fact that the children, mainly older youth, are aware that they may leave a facility and there is nothing the caretaker or Child Protective Services can do to stop them.
