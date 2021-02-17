There comes a time to express appreciation for a job well done. There is a deadly contagious virus circulating across the world and our community has been hit hard. Bill and I have been socially distancing since March 12, 2020, due to our doctors’ advice.
Angelina County & Cities Health District has been serving our community for more than 50 years by caring for those with inadequate insurance and monitoring infectious diseases. Many of us with adequate health care do not give it a second thought, but in a pandemic, we all benefit from its efforts.
The proof of good leadership is in the successful execution of difficult tasks in times of crisis. Angelina County & Cities Health District personnel and volunteers, under the leadership of Sharon Shaw, administrator, vaccinate hundreds of people a day with seemingly flawless precision.
Last week we received our second vaccination. I have never seen such a smooth event. Volunteers in the parking lot checked our appointment status and gave us paperwork to fill out in our car. When we entered the building, volunteers checked our paperwork, and we were sent directly to a vaccination station manned by two nurses. Ann Watson, RN, gave our injections and while she worked, she reminded us we need to continue wearing masks and social distancing until further notice. Then we were ushered into a large room with widely spaced chairs to wait 15 minutes while we were monitored for reactions. We were in and out in less than 30 minutes. Everyone in the building was masked and infection control procedures were followed at every step.
We appreciate the capable leadership of Sharon Shaw during this pandemic and the vaccination process. We are confident the vaccination registration process will smooth out when a registration system comes online.
We also want to thank state Rep. Trent Ashby, who along with other community leaders worked to get Angelina County named a vaccination hub. As Trent said, it takes all of us working together. We can all care for neighbors, friends, family, and ourselves by masking in public, socially distancing and getting vaccinated when it is our turn.
Vaccines have saved more lives than any other medical innovation. Medical care is based on balancing benefit and risk. If you have concerns, consult with your health care provider. Vaccines protect you and they also protect others by defeating COVID-19.
