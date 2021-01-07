It is my practice on shopping in Polk County's largest retail store to wear my provocative signs about properly wearing a mask to minimize the spread of COVID-19. To his credit, the general manager seems to have heard my persistent admonishments such that CDC-compliant mask wearing among employees is nearly 100% and during daytime hours, complimentary masks are provided upon entering.
As a responsible physician with specialty training in the transmission of infectious disease as the "COVID Crusader," quite often I have confronted incredible apathy in their refusal to conform, for which some apologize and thank me, whereas others are almost fighting mad, even reporting me to management and threatening reprisal for "harassment."
