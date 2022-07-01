The intersection at Loop 287 and Cedar Grove Road has been the site of many accidents and casualties, the most in the city or county, many will agree. For years, it has been busiest at 8 a.m. in the morning and at 5 or 6 o’clock in the afternoon. Check Lufkin police records. There will be many accidents and more casualties if the state doesn’t put some orange caution lights there. Or maybe some lawsuits will wake them up.
It is a shame someone has to write the newspaper to expose the truth. Many of the law enforcement officers would agree with me.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.