If a real crime of “violation of open meetings law” so severe one loses his elected position? Did we lose our vote because the locals are more powerful? Why is the penalty from an allegation enough for officials to refuse a judge the right to defense or finish serving his term? Is it true that people who commit murders escape less ugly media than Judge Don Lymbery received?
Was the judge an“outsider” who needed to work with the Lufkin insiders? Can the public not enjoy a 25-year veteran of the Air Force who has a track record of honesty and dependability? Why would we have to elect a retired 30-year city employee to fill this position? Can locals not think outside of the box?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.