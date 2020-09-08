Many Lufkin Middle School students cannot start school because their parents either were sick mid-August or did not sign up for the optional Remind app and follow every social media post to hear about the Aug. 7 two-week-only online sign-up deadline. I registered kids early, which middle school kids have now been dropped because I cannot send them to campus. I had to have emergency surgery mid-August, and on the 19th and 20th, it was not online registration like the flyer I and others got in mail. It was online pickup of books, basically.
The high school did great. The counselor rushed us through the line personally and made sure our ninth-grader left with a device. They ran out of hotspots though. Because LISD let everyone sign up for online, sick or not, there were no devices or internet spots saved for those who were too sick to do so or for those who are so low income, like me. I use a free Wi-Fi at home and cannot sign up for apps on my phone. My internet is slow and drops all of the time. Oh well, middle school says. All parents coming in late were told that they had to attend on campus. I outright said, “That’s just not on option and is not going to happen.”
