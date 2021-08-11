Up to a $1,000 fine. That is what stands between Lufkin ISD doing the right thing for its students. Across the state, many districts are choosing to take that fine and to fight if they have to because they understand science. They understand that since last year, the transmission rate for COVID-19 is far higher because of its variants. They understand the delta variant has led to dramatic increases in children being impacted by the virus. Instead of trusting parents (many of whom send their children to school with the flu) to make the decision to put a mask on their children, they are instituting mask mandates. Lufkin should follow suit.
I do not expect Lynn Torres or the board to make that decision. It requires courage. Not only will they have to stand against a governor who has no interest in saving lives, but they will encounter pushback from ill-informed parents who have fallen into the politics. Throughout this city’s history, Lufkin’s parents have pushed back against other “notions.” Integration. Women’s equality. Evolution. And each time, this school system has shamefully dragged its feet on doing what is right. For once, will the superintendent and board do the right thing and mandate masks?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.