Wayne D. Haglund, president Angelina County Child Welfare Board, on behalf of board members: Kathy Barrett, Rose Boyd, Carol Chmielewski, Dr. George Fidone, Mary Goodwin, Pat Merriwether, Barbara Peterson, Allan Riddle, Daniel Spikes, Michelle Briley and Kimberly Garcia.
It’s a tragic fact that Region 5 of the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services investigated 634 cases of children who were reported as abused or neglected in fiscal year 2021. In Region 5, there were 12 child deaths due to abuse or neglect in 2021. Unfortunately, one death was in Angelina County. In 2021, in Angelina County alone, there were 252 confirmed cases of child abuse/neglect involving 126 children. There were 68 children removed from their home setting in Angelina County.
