The city of Lufkin always claims it’s not their problem, no matter what. My father, Robert Luna, owns land on 841 that is in an estate since he passed away on March 13, 2021.
Biloxi Creek runs through his property. All the rain water running off from Lufkin High School and part of the loop goes through the creek. The runoff water has washed away our crossing that we built so we can get to our 40 acres across the creek. We have rebuilt it several times. The city claims there’s nothing they can do about it, because we live a mile from the city limits.
