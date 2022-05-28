May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. As a tobacco prevention advocate, I have learned so much about the dangers of tobacco and what it can do to the environment. Tobacco usage in youth is common because of e-cigarettes, but many don’t know the dangers of tobacco and how it can affect the liver, lungs, heart and even the brain. Tobacco/nicotine use also can lead to a depressed immune system and an increase in certain diseases. Long-term nicotine use can cause harm to the brain, such as learning disabilities, problems with focusing, mood swings and lack of impulse control. Also, adults don’t realize that vapes such as Air and Puff bars are most used among youth and rates are increasing as we speak; currently, 10% of middle schoolers vape and 25% of high schoolers vape. Vaping is marketed as non-harmful, but vapes contain the addictive chemical nicotine, plus more than 30 harmful chemicals and heavy metals.
On World No Tobacco Day, it’s important to realize e-cigarettes don’t only affect the user, they also affect our beautiful Earth. There is no proper way to dispose of e-cigarettes, the flavor cartridges or the batteries, so this leads to environmental issues and possible water contamination. E-cigarettes contribute to indoor air pollution and cause air quality to worsen. The secondhand aerosol released from these products is also dangerous to others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.