I am putting together a proposal to have the indoor workout facility at Lufkin High School named after Tommy James (TJ) Turner to be presented to the school board on July 21, 2022.
TJ graduated in 1982, played football for Lufkin, The University of Houston, Miami Dolphins for seven seasons and passed away in 2009 at the age of 46. We need the community and LHS alumni to support this before it goes before the school board. I have spoken with TJ’s widow, Kathy Turner, and Ed Cauley, who was the head football coach during TJ’s time at LHS, and many others who are excited about this proposal. TJ was not only a great football player, he was also kind and loving to everyone he met and led by example on and off the field. TJ Turner deserves to be remembered and honored in this way. Please encourage the school board and administration to say yes.
