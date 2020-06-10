We are entering the last days, and it did not start with the coronavirus. It started with the election of President Barack Obama. Back then, one man, Donald Trump, started saying that President Obama was not born in the United States. Many people followed Donald Trump when he said this, but God kept President Obama for two terms.
Even after Donald Trump was elected president, President Donald Trump still hates President Barack Obama. Trump acts like he wants to undo everything Obama did.
Trump is not concerned about the American people; he is only concerned about himself. He is one of the first presidents in history who supports dictators more than he supports his own government agencies.
However, true, born-again Christians can relax because President Trump has gone one step too far when he spoke the words, “I am.” The Bible says in Isaiah 42:8, “I am the Lord; that is my name!” God’s name is not given to any other name. Look up these scriptures, please: Exodus 3:14 and Isaiah 48:12.
Also, if we wonder why the church is closed down, it is because they are not representing Jesus Christ. Many people in the church support a man (President Trump) who does not know God. All of President Trump’s work is calling people names, disrespecting women and supporting violence. Many people in the church are following leaders who do not know anything about scripture. 1st John 4:1-11 explains this well.
I wish my father could have lived to see this day. He always taught us to use common sense. He could not read or write, but he had God-given wisdom. He always reminded us of the poor man and the wisdom in Ecclesiastes 9:14-18. I wish President Trump would use wisdom and common sense to lead our great nation.
As I close, please read these scriptures: St. John 10:7, 11:25, 13:13 and 14:6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.