The trouble with America today is that everyone is trying to write a book; we have forgot about the one book that contains 66 books in one, the Holy Bible. It has the answer to every past, present and future. The church was supposed to be a light for the world, a watchman for the Lord’s people. Just a few Scriptures for all that want to know for yourself. First, don’t be like those in (Jer 6-116-17) but live by (Ezek 33) (Roman 12-12) (1 John 2-15-17) and by all means (2 Chr 7-14). Church, remember we are the body of Christ (Eph 5-23-27). I want to write more because the spirit of the Lord has given me so much of his word, but the editors say we only have 250 words. And I wanted to say something to my Brother Mayor Brown in Christ: I am truly going to miss you. I am sure we will meet again in prayer, and as always you will be in my daily prayers. I will always remember your saying, Mayor Brown, to do an act of kindness and do something for someone without being asked to do so. Last but not least, remember the Truth is of God and a lie is on the devil. (James 4-7). Love is the answer. (1John 4-1-21). Please read the whole chapter and let go and let God.
Love always.
